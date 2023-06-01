← Company Directory
Jeremiah Program
    • About

    Jeremiah Program is a Minneapolis-based organization that helps single mothers and their children break the cycle of poverty through its Two-Generational (2Gen) approach. The program focuses on the whole family and has been proven to achieve significant educational, health, and economic benefits. The organization is expanding throughout the country and has campuses in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester-SE, MN, Austin, TX, and Fargo, ND. It has also introduced an innovative model in Boston, MN, and Brooklyn, NY, working with leading organizations to serve mothers and children.

    https://jeremiahprogram.org
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

