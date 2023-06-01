Jeremiah Program is a Minneapolis-based organization that helps single mothers and their children break the cycle of poverty through its Two-Generational (2Gen) approach. The program focuses on the whole family and has been proven to achieve significant educational, health, and economic benefits. The organization is expanding throughout the country and has campuses in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester-SE, MN, Austin, TX, and Fargo, ND. It has also introduced an innovative model in Boston, MN, and Brooklyn, NY, working with leading organizations to serve mothers and children.