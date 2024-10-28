← Company Directory
JD Sports
JD Sports Salaries

JD Sports's salary ranges from $10,984 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $144,469 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JD Sports. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$43.4K
Customer Service
$42.3K
Data Analyst
$131K

Marketing
$11K
Software Engineer
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JD Sports is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,469. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JD Sports is $72,426.

