Adidas
Adidas Salaries

Adidas's salary ranges from $21,560 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $312,181 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adidas. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $53.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $95K
Accountant
$134K

Administrative Assistant
$85.4K
Business Analyst
$56.1K
Customer Service
$37.6K
Fashion Designer
$89.6K
Financial Analyst
$80.6K
Human Resources
$45.8K
Industrial Designer
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$21.6K
Legal
$87.8K
Marketing
$236K
Product Designer
$77.4K
Product Design Manager
$151K
Product Manager
$108K
Program Manager
$305K
Project Manager
$84.9K
Sales
$73.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$100K
Solution Architect
$312K
Technical Program Manager
$61.6K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

33%

YR 4

33%

YR 5

33%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 4th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 5th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 6th-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adidas is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $312,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas is $85,425.

