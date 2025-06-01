← Company Directory
Adidas
The median Data Scientist compensation in Netherlands package at Adidas totals €87K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adidas
Senior Data Scientist
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€87K
Level
Senior
Base
€87K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Adidas?

€146K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Adidas in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €91,979. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Data Scientist role in Netherlands is €86,969.

Other Resources