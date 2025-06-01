← Company Directory
Adidas
Adidas Marketing Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

€91.1K - €106K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€84.1K€91.1K€106K€118K
Common Range
Possible Range

€146K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Adidas in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €117,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Marketing role in Netherlands is €84,123.

