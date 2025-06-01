Software Engineer compensation in India at Adidas totals ₹3.25M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.28M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹3.25M
₹2.75M
₹0
₹503K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
