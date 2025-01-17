← Company Directory
Adidas
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Adidas Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Adidas totals €50.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adidas
Software Engineer
Zaragoza, AR, Spain
Total per year
€50.7K
Level
L3
Base
€50.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Adidas?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

33%

YR 4

33%

YR 5

33%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 4th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 5th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 6th-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Adidas in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €56,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Backend Software Engineer role in Spain is €50,652.

