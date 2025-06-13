← Company Directory
jane.app
jane.app Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Canada at jane.app ranges from CA$155K to CA$221K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for jane.app's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$178K - CA$208K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$155KCA$178KCA$208KCA$221K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$223K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At jane.app, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at jane.app in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$221,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at jane.app for the Technical Program Manager role in Canada is CA$155,228.

