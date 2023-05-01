← Company Directory
jane.app
jane.app Salaries

jane.app's salary ranges from $77,888 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $138,613 for a Technical Program Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of jane.app. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Marketing
$81.5K
Product Designer
$99K
Software Engineer
$77.9K

Software Engineering Manager
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At jane.app, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at jane.app is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $138,613. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at jane.app is $99,021.

