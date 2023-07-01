← Company Directory
Jambb
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Jambb that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Jambb is a digital comedy collectibles startup that aims to provide collectors with the value and exclusivity of physical collectibles through novel content. They allow fans to acquire and share epic comedy moments, while enabling comedians to reach new fans and generate additional revenue. Jambb is utilizing NFTs to create sustainable entertainment and provide true ownership to collectors. They offer various options for collectors, including renting access to other fans and creating their own comedy show. Jambb collectibles can be found on major NFT platforms like Flow, GigLabs, and Eternal.

    jambb.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Jambb

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources