IXL Learning
IXL Learning Salaries

IXL Learning's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $276,413 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IXL Learning. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $128K
Senior Software Engineer $166K
Senior Software Engineer II $205K
Senior Software Engineer III $276K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $120K
Accountant
$146K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$132K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At IXL Learning, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IXL Learning is Software Engineer at the Senior Software Engineer III level with a yearly total compensation of $276,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IXL Learning is $138,890.

Other Resources