Ascend Learning Salaries

Ascend Learning's salary ranges from $83,083 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $244,969 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ascend Learning. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Legal
$239K
Product Manager
$245K
Project Manager
$83.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Sales
$151K
Software Engineer
$84.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ascend Learning is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,969. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascend Learning is $158,300.

