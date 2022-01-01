← Company Directory
MasterClass
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MasterClass Salaries

MasterClass's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $301,500 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MasterClass. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $172K
Financial Analyst
$302K
Marketing
$168K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Manager
$194K
Program Manager
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MasterClass is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MasterClass is $172,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MasterClass

Related Companies

  • Skillshare
  • IXL Learning
  • Ascend Learning
  • Cambly
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources