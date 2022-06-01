← Company Directory
Teachers Pay Teachers
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Teachers Pay Teachers Salaries

Teachers Pay Teachers's salary ranges from $180,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $326,625 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teachers Pay Teachers. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $193K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $180K
Product Manager
$327K
Recruiter
$191K
Software Engineering Manager
$210K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teachers Pay Teachers is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teachers Pay Teachers is $193,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Teachers Pay Teachers

Related Companies

  • MasterClass
  • Skillshare
  • Udacity
  • Cambly
  • IXL Learning
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources