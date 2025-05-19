Software Engineer compensation in United States at IXL Learning ranges from $130K per year for Software Engineer to $276K per year for Senior Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IXL Learning's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$130K
$128K
$1.3K
$655
Senior Software Engineer
$160K
$160K
$218
$234
Senior Software Engineer II
$205K
$205K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer III
$276K
$275K
$1.4K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At IXL Learning, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)