Invoca
Invoca Salaries

Invoca's salary ranges from $103,679 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $230,748 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invoca. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$104K
Human Resources
$177K
Legal
$231K
Product Manager
$141K
Software Engineer
$180K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invoca is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invoca is $176,880.

