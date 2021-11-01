← Company Directory
Freenome
Freenome Salaries

Freenome's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freenome. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Data Scientist
Median $200K
Product Designer
$201K

Product Manager
$151K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freenome, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freenome is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freenome is $200,500.

Other Resources