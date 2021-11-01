Freenome Salaries

Freenome's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freenome. Last updated: 2/1/2025
How to negotiate?
Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.
I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.
Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Freenome, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.