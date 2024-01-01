← Company Directory
Interview Kickstart
Interview Kickstart Salaries

Interview Kickstart's salary ranges from $10,796 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $71,267 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interview Kickstart. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Sales
Median $10.8K
Product Manager
Median $15.6K
Software Engineer
Median $21.7K
Management Consultant
$71.3K
Marketing
$27.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interview Kickstart is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,267. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interview Kickstart is $21,653.

