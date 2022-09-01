← Company Directory
Instructure
Instructure Salaries

Instructure's salary ranges from $36,140 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $196,869 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Instructure. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $156K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$36.1K
Marketing
$185K

Product Designer
$197K
Sales
$73.5K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Instructure is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,869. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instructure is $168,377.

Other Resources