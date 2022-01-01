← Company Directory
Input Output
Input Output Salaries

Input Output's salary ranges from $81,590 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $236,175 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Input Output. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$234K
Program Manager
$152K
Software Engineer
$81.6K
Solution Architect
$236K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Input Output is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Input Output is $193,084.

