Inovateus Solar
    • About

    Inovateus Solar is a leading solar energy provider in the Midwest, delivering or developing over 515MWs of solar power. They offer affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to businesses, municipalities, schools, and utilities. With expertise in development, design-build, and finance, they are dedicated to meeting the energy needs of the growing marketplace. Their commitment is to invest in the energy future of their customers. #SolarIsNow ☼ #buildingabrillianttomorrow #StorageIsNow #Investinginyourenergyfuture

    inovateus.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    54
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

