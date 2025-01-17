Software Engineer compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area at ING ranges from €59.3K per year for Software Engineer 1 to €98.8K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area package totals €77.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ING's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
€59.3K
€59.3K
€0
€0
Software Engineer 2
€67.4K
€66.8K
€220
€409.7
Software Engineer 3
€84.3K
€82.7K
€0
€1.5K
Software Engineer 4
€98.8K
€98.8K
€0
€0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
