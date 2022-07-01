Once Upon a Time was formed in January 2013 by Diane Charlton, Joe Garton and Rob Ward. The agency’s founding business was entertainment specialist, BGroup, which it acquired in early 2014. The agency has since acquired, sports, music, media, publishing, shopper marketing and hospitality specialist agencies. In February 2019 it established its international footprint with the acquisition of New York, Las Vegas and LA-based IdeaWork Studios. Today, at Once Upon a Time, the agency delivers a full-service offering incorporating advertising, branding, social media, all forms of shopper marketing, media planning and buying, retail marketing, collectable music boxsets and sports management.