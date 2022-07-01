← Company Directory
Infragistics
Infragistics Salaries

Infragistics's salary ranges from $39,750 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Australia at the low-end to $73,500 for a Software Engineer in Uruguay at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infragistics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$39.8K
Software Engineer
$73.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infragistics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infragistics is $56,625.

