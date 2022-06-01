← Company Directory
Informa Plc
Informa Plc Salaries

Informa Plc's salary ranges from $62,309 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $122,180 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Informa Plc. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$62.7K
Marketing
$62.3K
Product Manager
$122K
Software Engineer
$112K
Software Engineering Manager
$76.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Informa Plc is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Informa Plc is $76,243.

