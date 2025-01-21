← Company Directory
Infinera
Infinera Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Singapore at Infinera ranges from SGD 138K to SGD 193K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infinera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 149K - SGD 174K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 138KSGD 149KSGD 174KSGD 193K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Infinera?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Infinera in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 193,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinera for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 137,904.

