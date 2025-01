InFeedo is an employee experience platform that uses conversational AI to engage employees, predict attrition, and answer FAQs. They are backed by investors such as Tiger Global and Jungle Ventures, and have customers in 60 countries including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Unacademy. Their AI bot, Amber, helps leaders find hidden gaps in their culture, managers, and wellbeing in real time. They aim to help build cultures where people love to come to work.