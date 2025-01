Our nation is founded on the principle that all men are created equal and are endowed with the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Here at IMSAR we are committed to safeguard, protect, and reinforce these values by being a world leader in miniature Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology and providing our customers with high performing radar solutions that are smaller, lighter, require less power, and are more affordable than typical radar systems.