Impel
Impel Salaries

Impel's salary ranges from $16,716 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Georgia at the low-end to $62,220 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Impel. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$16.7K
Software Engineer
$62.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Impel is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $62,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Impel is $39,468.

