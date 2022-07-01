← Company Directory
Impact Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Impact Analytics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We build 360-degree AI powered retail automation products to empower enterprises to automate their complex workflows and help them turn their data into insights. We synthesize business wisdom from top-tier strategy consultants, advanced machine learning from experienced data scientists and cutting-edge product development by expert application designers and developers to create solutions that enable our clients to win. The team comprises top-tier consultants from McKinsey and BCG, data scientists with advanced machine learning experience and product developers who have built winning mobility products. We bring the best of data science to your team. Our delivery model and experience allow us to help clients achieve data science excellence, but at a minimal cost.

    http://impactanalytics.co
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Impact Analytics

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources