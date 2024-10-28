← Company Directory
ICU Medical
ICU Medical Salaries

ICU Medical's salary ranges from $25,617 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $99,251 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICU Medical. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Accountant
$99.3K
Software Engineer
$25.6K
The highest paying role reported at ICU Medical is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,251. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICU Medical is $62,434.

