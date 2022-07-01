iCarbonX is a technology company that is changing how people monitor and understand their health status and optimize their lives. We are building the platform and tools for digitizing, analyzing, and understanding life, and delivering intelligent products and applications—designed for every aspect and stage of life—to help everyone make smarter choices, every day.We’re inspired by every life on this planet, and by a commitment to apply intelligence not just to data, but to the ethical use of that data.