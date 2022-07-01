iCAD is a leading global provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapies for the early detection and treatment of cancer. iCAD offers advanced breast cancer detection solutions built on artificial intelligence, that enable radiologists to find cancers earlier while improving reading workflow. The PowerLook® Breast Health Solutions suite of advanced cancer detection and workflow tools built on artificial intelligence, include PowerLook® Tomo Detection; reducing radiologists digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) interpretation time and optimizes reading workflow while supporting cancer detection, PowerLook® Density Assessment; provides a standardized assessment of breast tissue to assist radiologists in determining the patient’s appropriate breast density category, and PowerLook® Mammo Detection; supports rapid and accurate cancer detection with 2D mammography.iCAD’s Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® delivers high dose rate, low energy radiation, which targets cancer while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The Xoft System is FDA cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for use anywhere in the body, including treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer and gynecological cancers.For more information, call 603-882-5200, or visit www.icadmed.com.