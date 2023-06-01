← Company Directory
I Can Infotech - Software development company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about I Can Infotech - Software development company that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    I Can Infotech is a technology company that provides extensive expertise in various domains to help businesses grow. They offer complex assessments of businesses and create technology visions to beat the competition. They specialize in digital commerce, DevOps, mobile app development, IoT development, small business digital transformation, customer intelligence, operations intelligence, product intelligence, conversational AI, and digital engineering. They promise a fantastic experience in any dimension and aim to streamline efforts and assist product development.

    https://icaninfotech.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for I Can Infotech - Software development company

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources