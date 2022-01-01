← Company Directory
Hyperscience
Hyperscience Salaries

Hyperscience's salary ranges from $43,590 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Bulgaria at the low-end to $298,375 for a Sales Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hyperscience. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Science Manager
$100K
Data Scientist
$209K
Marketing Operations
$139K
Mechanical Engineer
$75.4K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$249K
Recruiter
$149K
Sales
$142K
Sales Engineer
$298K
Software Engineer
$43.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
The highest paying role reported at Hyperscience is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hyperscience is $141,705.

Other Resources