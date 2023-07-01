Humanly.io is a company that offers conversational AI solutions for high-volume hiring and retention. They believe that automation alone is not enough and that direct candidate and employee conversations are essential for measuring performance. Their conversational AI technology integrates with voice technology and other systems to facilitate interactions at every stage of the candidate and employee lifecycle. Humanly.io aims to guide hiring teams, candidates, and employees towards success and to hire the most qualified and diverse applicant pool. They offer various solutions such as chat for screening, scheduling, re-engaging, and reference checks, as well as voice technology for candidate interview analytics. Humanly.io is recognized as one of the best AI recruiting, HR chatbot, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) enabling tools. They are headquartered in Seattle, WA, and Sacramento, CA, and have received investments from notable investors including Zeal Capital Partners, Spark Growth Ventures, Moneta Ventures, and Y Combinator, among others.