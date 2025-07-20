Software Engineer compensation in United States at Honeywell ranges from $89.2K per year for Software Engineer I to $156K per year for Senior Advanced Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honeywell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$89.2K
$88.6K
$0
$679
Software Engineer II
$107K
$105K
$0
$1.8K
Advanced Software Engineer
$123K
$121K
$541
$667
Senior Advanced Software Engineer
$156K
$156K
$0
$273
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title