Honeywell
Honeywell Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Honeywell ranges from $89.2K per year for Software Engineer I to $156K per year for Senior Advanced Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honeywell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$89.2K
$88.6K
$0
$679
Software Engineer II
$107K
$105K
$0
$1.8K
Advanced Software Engineer
$123K
$121K
$541
$667
Senior Advanced Software Engineer
$156K
$156K
$0
$273
