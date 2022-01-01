← Company Directory
Honda
Honda Salaries

Honda's salary ranges from $10,116 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Thailand at the low-end to $158,348 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Honda. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $102K
Product Designer
Median $125K
Software Engineer
Median $74K

Accountant
$10.1K
Business Operations
$98K
Business Analyst
$24.5K
Customer Service
$29.7K
Data Analyst
$58.7K
Data Science Manager
$94K
Data Scientist
$66.3K
Electrical Engineer
$90.5K
Hardware Engineer
$106K
Industrial Designer
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.2K
Marketing
$64.7K
Project Manager
$158K
Sales
$90.5K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Honda is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Honda is $90,450.

