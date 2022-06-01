← Company Directory
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Salaries

Genuine Parts's salary ranges from $20,024 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Poland at the low-end to $203,975 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genuine Parts. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Customer Service
$51.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.8K
Marketing
$154K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Recruiter
$20K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$204K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genuine Parts is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genuine Parts is $95,200.

Other Resources