Textron
Textron Salaries

Textron's salary ranges from $8,417 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $208,950 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Textron. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $91K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $86.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $80K
Data Scientist
$80K
Financial Analyst
$209K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$95K
Software Engineering Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Textron is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Textron is $88,600.

