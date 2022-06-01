← Company Directory
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Salaries

Harley-Davidson's salary ranges from $78,605 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $240,100 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Harley-Davidson. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Business Analyst
$137K
Data Analyst
$78.6K
Hardware Engineer
$240K

Mechanical Engineer
$106K
Product Designer
$176K
Software Engineer
$192K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Harley-Davidson is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harley-Davidson is $156,529.

