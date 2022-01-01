The Coca-Cola Company Salaries

The Coca-Cola Company's salary ranges from $8,349 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Hungary at the low-end to $323,375 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Coca-Cola Company. Last updated: 1/16/2025
