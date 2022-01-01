← Company Directory
The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company Salaries

The Coca-Cola Company's salary ranges from $8,349 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Hungary at the low-end to $323,375 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Coca-Cola Company. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
Median $107K
Accountant
$10.3K
Business Development
$323K
Data Analyst
$19.5K
Data Scientist
$35K
Financial Analyst
$78.4K
Human Resources
$44.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$128K
Management Consultant
$201K
Marketing
$134K
Product Manager
$52.7K
Project Manager
$145K
Sales
$8.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Technical Program Manager
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Coca-Cola Company is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Coca-Cola Company is $110,850.

