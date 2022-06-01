← Company Directory
Harley-Davidson
    In 1903, out of a small shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, four young men lit a cultural wildfire that would grow and spread across geographies and generations. Their innovation and imagination for what was possible on two wheels sparked a transportation revolution and lifestyle that would make Harley-Davidson the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.• Our Mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul.• Our Vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion.Our Mission and Vision honor our past and help define our future. And what we hope you see in these guiding statements is a consumer-led company that’s driven to win, lead and deliver a Harley-Davidson experience that our riders expect and deserve – one where adventure and “freedom for the soul” are the payoff. To do this, we are redefining our culture to reignite the company’s soul and spirit. We are calling our cultural journey “H-D#1” represented by our recognizable #1 logo, introduced in 1969 to celebrate a National Racing Championship. The #1 logo is uniquely ours - an iconic symbol of winning and the hard work it takes to get there.The Hardwire is Harley-Davidson’s 2021-2025 strategic plan guided by our mission and vision. Our plan is targeting long-term profitable growth through focused efforts that extend and strengthen our brand and drive value for all stakeholders. The Hardwire is designed to enhance the desirability of Harley-Davidson and fuel our unique lifestyle brand.

    harley-davidson.com
    Website
    1903
    Year Founded
    5,800
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

