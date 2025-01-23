← Company Directory
Harley-Davidson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Harley-Davidson Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Harley-Davidson ranges from $206K to $287K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Harley-Davidson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$221K - $260K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$206K$221K$260K$287K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Hardware Engineer submissions at Harley-Davidson to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Harley-Davidson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Harley-Davidson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $286,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harley-Davidson for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $205,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Harley-Davidson

Related Companies

  • Genuine Parts
  • Express
  • Bell Flight
  • Honda
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources