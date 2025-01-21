← Company Directory
Hinge
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Hinge Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Hinge ranges from $189K per year for P2 to $241K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $268K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hinge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Software Engineer II
$189K
$150K
$29.2K
$9.7K
P3
Software Engineer III
$191K
$160K
$19.2K
$11.7K
P4
Senior Software Engineer
$241K
$183K
$37.7K
$19.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Hinge, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hinge in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $303,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hinge for the Software Engineer role in United States is $207,500.

Other Resources