HDFC
HDFC Salaries

HDFC's salary ranges from $3,592 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $100,500 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HDFC. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $17.4K
Sales
Median $3.6K
Financial Analyst
Median $8.6K
Accountant
$101K
Data Analyst
$27.5K
Data Scientist
$13.6K
Human Resources
$19K
Investment Banker
$9.4K
Management Consultant
$9.6K
Product Designer
$13.8K
Product Manager
$10.6K
Project Manager
$69.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$13.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$93.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HDFC is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HDFC is $13,825.

