HDFC
HDFC Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at HDFC totals ₹1.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HDFC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
HDFC
Data Scientist
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹1.64M
Level
E3
Base
₹1.64M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at HDFC in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,614,038. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HDFC for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,636,531.

Other Resources