HCW Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for chronic inflammation and age-related diseases. Their lead products include HCW9218 for various cancers and pulmonary fibrosis, and HCW9302 for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. They are also developing cell-based therapies for acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miramar, Florida.