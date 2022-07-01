The Hashgraph algorithm was created by one of their co-founders, Dr. Leemon Baird

On top of more traditional equity, compensation also includes a grant of their HBAR cryptocurrency token

Hashgraph (formerly Swirlds Labs) is a rapidly growing software company comprising world-renowned leaders and builders in web3, including Dr. Leemon Baird, the inventor of the hashgraph consensus algorithm and Hedera co-founder Mance Harmon.

We’re a team of over 140 professionals worldwide who lead product innovation, technical development, and marketing initiatives geared at growing the Hedera ecosystem. We exist to enhance the Hedera platform and to build products and services that accelerate app builders time to market. We’re dedicated to accelerating the adoption of decentralized applications by launching groundbreaking products and services that seamlessly integrate traditional and decentralized finance.