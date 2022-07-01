← Company Directory
Hashgraph
Hashgraph Salaries

Hashgraph's salary ranges from $195,473 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $200,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hashgraph. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Crypto Engineer

Technical Writer
$195K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Hashgraph, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Hashgraph, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hashgraph is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hashgraph is $197,736.

